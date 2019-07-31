Defiance’s traffic commission granted an appeal on a concrete driveway expansion during a meeting Tuesday afternoon in the city service building.
Resident Coit Black, 1292 Heatherdowns Drive, had been denied a request by Defiance city Engineer Melinda Sprow to add a 5- by 11-foot section on the side of his driveway where it joins the street. That would have increased the drive’s width by five feet at the street to 36 feet, and accommodate the property’s garage bays.
Previously, the concrete drive was tapered to meet the bays.
Black had begun expanding the driveway, but the work was stopped after he was contacted by the city and informed that a variance would be needed.
He told the commission Tuesday he wants the wider drive to make snow removal more easy — due to the drive’s steep slope — and thus noted that safety is his biggest concern. Too, Black said the expanded drive would provide more parking for visitors, and keep some of them from having to park on the street.
Sprow told the traffic commission Tuesday that narrower driveway widths are necessary as an “access management” tool to “limit openings in the street.”
Police Chief Todd Shafer said he understood the logic of Black’s request, but noted that granting the variance could cause others to ask for the same thing.
However, in that event, noted At-large Councilman Joe Eureste, the “good thing” is the commission would have a chance to examine the exceptional situation in each request before deciding.
In the end, most of the commission’s members supported the appeal, with only two of them voting no, thus allowing Black to complete his project.
