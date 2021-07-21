For the second time in a week, Defiance city officials have cleaned up a blaring eyesore on South Clinton Street.
Heaps of trash and household items left outside 852 S. Clinton St. were removed Wednesday by city crews and taken to the county landfill on Canal Road, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
"Thanks to the public for their patience while we worked through this, and a special thanks to all of the city employees who pitched in to clean this mess up," he said. "And we are very grateful to Casey Wertz and Werlor who donated manpower and equipment to haul the debris to the landfill."
City employees also removed trash and household items last week from the residence.
The mess was left where Aaron Powell, 38 — who the city charged Saturday with littering, a third-degree misdemeanor — had been staying. However, he and a woman (Tina Goings) were ordered evicted from the property after a hearing Tuesday in Defiance Municipal Court before Judge John Rohrs III.
The eviction had been requested by property owner Jimmy Hernandez, who also lives at the residence.
Rohrs told The Crescent-News Wednesday that neither Powell nor Goings had a lease to rent the property. Rather, he said, Goings was staying at the residence from time to time and invited Powell to stay there.
According to city officials, Hernandez was charged on July 6 by city police with domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, after allegedly striking Powell at the residence.
Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to the charge and his case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing today in municipal court.
The recent eyesore was not the city's first experience with Powell.
He had been cited into Defiance Municipal Court for similar issues in May 2019 at 113 E. Second St., a commercial building just east of the Auglaize River that he was renting. He was charged with littering in that case and fined.
Powell also had piled trash outside that building.
