If you've ever refinanced your home, then the city of Defiance's recent decision to "refund" a considerable share of its debt may sound familiar.
City council approved four ordinances Tuesday night that allows the municipal government to do this on nearly $8 million in public debt during a low-interest financial environment.
The ordinances and deliberations on Tuesday were full of language probably unfamiliar to the average homeowner, but the concepts are well known.
Finance Director John Lehner was given permission by council to reconfigure debt on a variety of projects — the majority of them already completed — totaling $7.89 million. While interest rates range from 2.41% to 3.32%, Lehner informed The Crescent-News that the new municipal bonds that will be reissued on the debt could be 1.65% or lower.
That is expected to add up to approximately $271,000 over 10 years, according to Lehner.
The largest single project in the aforementioned group is construction of the municipal court building on Perry Street, built in 2010. The city still owes $2.85 million on this project, which benefited from the court's special projects fund for financing, and presently is paying 3.32% interest on this amount. The "refund" measure may half this rate.
The remaining debt is split among various projects, and is being financed at a rate of 2.41%.
That debt includes $1,950,000 for a residential water meter upgrade, $1,250,000 for the city's share of the future traffic roundabout project at Cleveland and Ottawa avenues, $835,000 for a completed Maumee River bank erosion repair at the Baltimore Road water plant and engineering for a planned granulated active carbon filtering system at the water treatment plant.
Mayor Mike McCann praised Lehner's efforts to restructure the city's debt, thus saving on debt service costs. While city officials were contemplating the opportunity of lower interest rates, McCann said Lehner already was working on it.
"That's just how John operates," said McCann, noting his experiences with Lehner as mayor, council president and helping the city pass an income tax increase for safety services before that. "John has done this repeatedly and worked on refunding these bonds and taking advantage of the opportunity. This is what he does, and he does it well. Had he done nothing I don't know that any one of us (in the city) would have been any the wiser. By doing this, it is saving the city hundreds of thousands of dollars."
