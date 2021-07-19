Defiance city officials are addressing another prominent mess involving the same person they battled with on a similar problem more than two years ago.
Aaron Powell, 38, 852 S. Clinton was cited by city police Saturday with littering, a third-degree misdemeanor, and was given a Monday date in Defiance Municipal Court.
He is charged with placing trash on the public sidewalk and on a property adjacent to 852 S. Clinton St., a rental home where he has been living, according to Police Chief Todd Shafer. Household items and trash covered the rental property’s porch and steps Monday afternoon.
Powell pleaded not guilty to the littering charge during Monday’s hearing and was given a personal-recognizance bond by Judge John Rohrs III. The case was scheduled for a pretrial hearing.
The penalty for littering is a maximum fine of $500 and 60 days in jail upon conviction.
The property in question is a rental home at 852 S. Clinton St., where household goods and trash — including a tire, cardboard and a toilet — have been placed in easy view of neighbors and vehicle traffic on Clinton Street.
The situation arose last week and was addressed once by city officials when they cleaned up the mess just before the weekend and took the materials to the county landfill. However, the eyesore sprang up again before Powell was charged with littering.
“It’s a shame that Mr. Powell has chosen to trash other people’s property,” said Mayor Mike McCann. “We are doing everything that we can possibly do to address this situation, and if we need to make adjustments to our code to prevent this happening in the future we are going to do that.”
The property at 852 S. Clinton St. is owned by Jimmy Hernandez, according to the Defiance County Auditor’s Office website.
Powell had been cited into Defiance Municipal Court for similar issues in May 2019 at 113 E Second St., a commercial building just east of the Auglaize River that he was renting. He also was charged in municipal court with littering for that case and fined.
Powell has a long record of misdemeanor offenses in municipal court, including an unrelated theft case which is scheduled for a jury trial next week.
Powell also has two felony convictions in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for non-support of dependents, and was placed on community control for five years on the second case in February 2020.
