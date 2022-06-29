What had been an annexation request to pave the way for a promising housing subdivision on Defiance's southeast edge seems to be fading.
City council tabled a related ordinance following a third reading at the property owner's request on a night when new Administrator Ryan Mack also was sworn in. Additionally, council gave its verbal consent to a new line item in 2023 to aid downtown building owners (see related story) and discussed a recovered city monument on East River Drive (see related story).
The aforementioned annexation legislation — an ordinance — would have helped clear the way for a planned housing subdivision just southeast of Defiance's current corporation limits at the northwest corner of Ohio 15/Carter Road. But it was tabled to give the property owner more time, according Law Director Sean O'Donnell.
The measure could be brought back at any time within a 120-day window that began on June 7, but thereafter the proposal would die if no action is taken.
The ordinance concerns 52.371 acres owned by the Zimmerman family, just east of Defiance Elementary School.
County commissioners approved the measure in March, and council passed legislation in the same month agreeing to provide city services to the property after it comes into Defiance.
And a little more than two months ago — during the city planning commission’s April meeting — a Fort Wayne firm (Zion Real Estate Development) had received approval for a preliminary site plan proposing 80 single-family homes. However, some uncertainty about that plan has arisen, perhaps due to market conditions as one city official had hinted previously.
Earlier Tuesday, Mack was sworn in by Defiance Municipal Judge John Rohrs III as the city's new administrator. He replaces Jeff Leonard, the city's retiring administrator who had been in that position for more than 18 years and had a 30-year run with the city dating back to 1992.
Leonard's last day officially is Thursday, but his final working day was Friday as he is finishing out with vacation time.
A former Defiance County commissioner, Mack has been the city's temporary assistant administrator since early this year. That position will be dissolved as he takes the administrator's job.
In other business Tuesday:
• council let lie a resolution agreeing to place Defiance Public Library's 0.75-five, five-year property tax renewal levy on the November ballot following a second reading. A third and final reading is expected to be heard by council next week. With only five of seven voting members present Tuesday, council lacked the six needed to move the legislation to a final reading.
• council let lie an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Trisco Systems, Inc., for masonry restoration of the former National Guard Armory — now city-owned — at 644 Clinton St. following a first reading. The cost is $113,206. This legislation also will return for another reading next week.
• learned from Finance Director John Lehner that the city's 1.8% income tax increased by 5.3% through May when compared to the same period last year.
• Lehner noted three recent city expenditures: $23,961 for fuel, $23,000 for electrical work on city park signs and $16,263 for a wastewater pump. The figures are above the $15,000 threshold requiring council's notification, but below the $25,000 limit needing its legislative approval.
• Mayor Mike McCann reminded that Defiance's annual fireworks display will be Friday (at dusk) with some streets in the vicinity of Kingsbury Park closed or limited. Fireworks will continue to be held on the first Friday of July in subsequent years, he indicated.
