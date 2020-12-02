Those in violation of new Defiance municipal regulations concerning donation dropoff boxes were given a final reminder Tuesday.
City Law Director Sean O'Donnell noted during city council's regular meeting that the city sent out related letters Tuesday to property owners and plans to be more proactive on this front after Jan. 1.
Also Tuesday, council approved its 2021 budget (see related story).
Some dropoff boxes are exempt from the aforementioned new regulations that were approved by council on Oct. 27, but property owners with boxes that aren't have been sent letters, according to O'Donnell. The regulations were prompted by the unsightly condition of boxes that are often surrounded with trash.
"Those are officially illegal because it's been 30 days since the ordinance was passed," said O'Donnell. "If you are a property owner with one of these boxes and you do not receive a letter, we would strongly encourage you to get rid of that box anyway unless you were a nonprofit organization or a school.
"One of our New Year's resolutions is going to be being more proactive and getting rid of these boxes come Jan. 1 and certifying those costs to the county auditor," he continued.
"Mr. O'Donnell, it seems like the prudent thing to do is if somebody has one of those on their property and not quite sure what to do to call this office (419-784-2101) and ask to speak to the law director," Mayor Mike McCann added.
In other business Tuesday:
• McCann made mention of a letter the administration recently sent to Darbyshire area residents informing them about the paving situation with their streets. The administration has not committed to a future paving project there, noting upcoming sewer work, which is tentatively planned in 2023. However, the letter suggests the possibility of short-term repairs if needed.
• council approved an ordinance making budgeted transfers totaling $129,189 among various city departments.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler asked the administration to check into the unsafe condition of a home at Hopkins and Vine streets.
• At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch reminded that no activities are planned by the Defiance Community Cultural Council at the Stroede Center for the Arts (due to the coronavirus situation), but "hopefully" they will resume in January.
• Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt noted that live broadcasts of council meetings via YouTube are not yet operational, but efforts are being made to update the system.
• council met in executive session to discuss appointment of a public official.
