Defiance city officials were successful in their attempt to acquire farmland along East River Drive for construction of a wetland along the north side of the Maumee River.
The city closed on the acquisition of about 40 acres with owner Daniel Hefflinger of Liberty Center within the last couple weeks. The purchase price is $5,000 per acre, or $222,700 total.
“We tried two other locations (for a wetland site) and they fell through,” said Defiance Law Director Sean O’Donnell, but the transaction with Hefflinger was successful, “so we’re very happy about that.”
He noted that the city agreed to allow a crop to be planted and harvested this year on the property as the property transaction came amidst the planting season. A field of soybeans is now growing there and likely will be harvested in September.
“We gave the tenant farmer the right to plant and harvest (this year),” said O’Donnell.
Thereafter, the city will be free to start turning the property into a wetland, but at least initially it won’t have much cost.
That’s because the state’s H2Ohio program will cover all of the acquisition and construction expense with a $900,000 grant.
The city’s cost will come later when it must maintain the property, with such things as mowing.
An agreement with the state commits the city to long-term maintenance requirements for the property, located due south of Kettenring Hills Subdivision.
The proposal fits in with the city’s attempts to satisfy OEPA mandates at less cost than the ones commonly used, such as separating storm and sanitary sewers.
Despite the cost — the city has spent more than $30 million on those types of projects in the past 15 years or so — they have had little impact on phosphorus reduction in the watershed, according to city officials. They believe they can achieve greater impact on water quality improvement with projects such as wetlands construction.
