• Defiance County

Citizenship class:

Grace Episcopal Church, 308 W. Second St., Defiance, will host citizenship classes for approximately 10 weeks beginning Friday at 7 p.m., led by Sr. Andrea Inkrott of Project Hope of Archbold. The classes are for legal permanent residents who wish to study for the citizenship test. Participants will need a WiFi connection, computer or smartphone, so that classes can be Zoomed if needed. In addition, mentors are needed to work 1-on-1 with students. Anyone interested in taking the classes, or becoming a mentor, can contact Inkrott at 419-445-0728.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments