The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day pancake and sausage breakfast, held by local service group Citizens in Action (CIA), will be held Monday at Zion’s Lutheran Church, 1801 E. Second St.
All proceeds from the annual event go to support the Martin Luther King Dream Service Award program, formerly the MLK Dream Scholarship.
The home-cooked breakfast will be prepared and served by CIA members from 8 a.m. until noon.
The event is open to the public and free-will donations will be accepted.
Begun in 2016, the program was developed to encourage the values and rewards of service and volunteerism.
Students who will graduate from the eighth grade at Defiance Middle School in 2023 are eligible to apply by submitting a completed application and an essay on the topic “Why Community Service is Important and How I Can Make a Difference.”
Selected students are required to complete voluntary service to the community during their four years of high school.
“Upon graduation from 12th grade and meeting the volunteer requirements, CIA presents the students a check for $500,” stated the program coordinator, Peggy Brown. “We have the Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast each year to help raise funds.”
All Defiance Middle School eighth grade students may apply, with applications available at the school office.
The deadline for returning the completed 2023 application and essay is March 31. The person(s) selected are notified by mail.
Certificates are presented during the end of the year awards program.
Formed in 2009, Citizens in Action embraces the ideology of Dr. King, with one of his most famous quotes at the heart of the organization’s mission: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?” It is an all-volunteer, non-denominational, non-political organization open to all.
For information about the MLK Pancake Breakfast, visit Citizens in Action on Facebook. Donations may also be made at any time to the Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship Fund. Mail to: Citizens in Action Scholarship Fund, 925 S. Clinton St., PMB 23, Defiance, OH 43512.
