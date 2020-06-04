The Citizens in Action 2020 Martin Luther King Dream Scholarship was awarded to Abigail Marie Elwood on Sunday by Sharon Washington, treasurer of the organization. Elwood, daughter of Steve and Tammi Elwood, Defiance, and a 2020 graduate of Defiance High School, is the first recipient of the scholarship. She applied for acceptance in eighth grade and met the requirement of completing volunteer/community service hours over her four years in high school.
“It is with great pleasure that we offer our congratulations to Abigail on this new journey she’s about to undertake,” stated Washington.
Begun in 2015, the scholarship program annually awards two $500 scholarships to students who will graduate from the eighth grade at Defiance Middle School at the end of the current school year. To be considered, students are required to submit an essay on the topic “Why Community Service Is Important and How I Can Make a Difference.”
In addition to the essay and a completed application, each student is required to pledge to complete at least 75 hours of service to the community during their four years of high school. Currently, eight participants are actively volunteering in the community.
Elwood plans on attending Trine University, Angola, Ind., to pursue a degree in elementary and special education with the goal of dual licensure.
“Many members of my family are teachers, and I did a lot of sports summer camps through the YMCA and the school athletic department’s basketball and volleyball camps,” Elwood said. “I’ve been on mission trips to Jamaica, and really loved working with kids.”
Another of Elwood’s volunteer activities has been involvement as co-president in the TEEN PEP (Peers Educating Peers) program that addresses healthy relationships, choices, bullying and suicide awareness.
All Defiance Middle School eighth-grade students may apply, with applications available at the school office. After fulfilling volunteer obligations and having presented a letter of acceptance to the college or trade school of the students’ choice, monies are disbursed upon high school graduation.
