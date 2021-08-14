PAULDING — Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers is accepting applications for the “Citizens Academy.”

This addition to the sheriff’s office was implemented in 2019,but was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus situation, so this will be the second academy.

The program — which will be offered at no cost to residents — will open from 6-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the county’s recently purchased annex building at 451 McDonald Pike in Paulding, and will continue for eight Monday sessions at the same time and place, concluding Nov. 1. (The building was formerly known as the Fritz House complex.)

“I am excited to get this second session underway,” stated Landers. “After a fantastic inaugural session in 2019, I was forced to not have it last year due to the state mandates. We received good critical feedback from the group that attended year one. I hope to build off that and bring some solid information to this next class.”

Topics to be covered during the eight-week course include — but are not limited to — administration/budget/payroll, communications division, road patrol operations and special assignments, corrections division, civil process and the overall criminal justice system from start to finish.

Persons who wish to apply may visit the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office website at www.pauldingohsheriff.com or stop by the office to pick up an application. Applications will be accepted until 3 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Up to twelve applicants will be notified by Sept. 3 of their acceptance, according to Landers.

