NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners again have turned down a request by the county's Developmental Disabilities board (HOPE Services) to place a renewal levy on the ballot in November, citing the agency's healthy cash balance.
During their regular Tuesday meeting, commissioners also learned that the county senior center's pickleball project will begin in coming weeks (see related story).
Kelly Aldrich, DD superintendent, and others met with commissioners Tuesday morning to ask that the agency's 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy be placed before voters on Nov. 8. But commissioners said no for a second time in nearly a year because of the DD board's cash reserves.
The reserve totaled $11 million in August 2021, and wouldn't be reduced to a figure representing less than one year of carryover until 2027, according to one DD official. Since last year, the DD board has undertaken a renovation and office addition to its location at 135 E. Maumee St. in Napoleon.
The DD board had planned to use $952,000 in capital funds for the project as well as a transfer of approximately $100,000 from the agency's general revenue fund.
Commissioner Bob Hastedt suggested that the DD Board would have plenty of time to come back to commissioners for levy placement in the future. The levy would have to come back as new taxation in the future as this was the last time that the matter could be placed on the ballot as a renewal.
"I'm going be real honest with you here, this is 2022," he noted, adding that "there's too many years between now and the year it runs out. I think we got plenty of time to do this. And here's my honest belief of the people of Henry County: when we need the money they will vote for it. You won't run out of money."
Commissioner Glenn Miller agreed with Hastedt, saying "we're concerned about building excess cash. I know cash is handy, but when you have a substantial balance that's not fair to our taxpayers."
DD officials noted that the board didn't collect on one of its levies in 2022 (to manage the healthy balance) while Aldrich countered that inflation is a concern for DD operations.
"We're projecting our expenses to increase," she said, "but it's so hard to see how that will look."
Despite commissioners' denial of her request, Aldrich accepted their decision.
Commissioners left open the idea of considering levy placement on the ballot next year, depending upon circumstances.
"We could look at it again next year," said Miller, adding that Tuesday's denial does not mean commissioners won't support the levy in the future, "but it's just not right now."
The levy was approved in November 2016 by about 200 votes.
The deadline to file a ballot issue with the county's board of elections for placement before voters on Nov. 8 is 4 p.m. on Aug. 10.
The DD board has three other continuing levies to help fund operations, with these bringing in $3 million annually, according to one official.
