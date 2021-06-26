The amount of money Ohio municipal governments thought they would be getting from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will be reduced significantly, but this will benefit townships.
Township governments were not mentioned as potential recipients of the ARPA money when a list was released earlier this year showing what municipalities and county governments could expect to receive.
Defiance, for example, was marked for $3.26 million; Napoleon, $1.61 million. Those numbers, however, have been approximately halved.
Defiance is now going to get about $1.7 million, according to Finance Director John Lehner, while Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel told The Crescent-News Friday that Napoleon will get approximately $850,000.
The reduction will allow some money to be shifted to townships.
“It’s a little disappointing that we won’t be getting what we had originally been led to believe,” said Lehner, “but it’s still a good amount of money that we will put to the best use we can.”
He said the city expects to receive $871,000 this year and $871,000 in the future. Officials have until Dec. 31, 2024 to commit to projects and until Dec. 31, 2026 to spend the money.
Maassel questioned why the funds for the townships only will come from cities.
“If you’re going to cut it, why does it all come out of the (city amounts)?” he asked rhetorically. “Why doesn’t it come out of the counties and the cities?” (Area counties will be receiving several million dollars.)
Lehner noted that when U.S. Treasury Department guidelines came out earlier this year, the state government was “encouraged to review each township one by one and determine whether or not they offered a full enough slate of governmental services to where they could benefit from this ARPA money in the allowable uses.” Generally speaking, those uses centered around water, sewer and broadband projects.
“The state was given discretion whether they wanted to do include the townships,” added Lehner. “By choosing to include them it diluted the pot.”
Ohio House Bill 168 (HB 168), amended and passed by the Ohio Senate Thursday without opposition states that funds will be disbursed to “units of local government ... including cities, villages and townships, on a population basis in accordance with the provisions of the ‘American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.’”
Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance supported HB 168, and noted that federal authorities provided the funding guidelines for the ARPA money. He is pleased that the townships will be receiving funds.
“I’m glad the townships are getting money,” he said. “It was not fair that they were being left out.”
Township trustees certainly won’t be complaining about the recent news.
Defiance County’s Noble Township, for example, will be receiving $250,000, according to Trustee Ron Cereghin.
“Anytime you can get free money like that or a grant it’s wonderful,” he said.
However, Noble Township could have difficulty spending it all under federal program guidelines which officials are still trying to understand.
Water and sewer projects, for example, have been mentioned as possible uses, but some townships — like Noble — have little of this. Noble’s main functions are maintaining roads, bridges, ditches and its fire department.
“Spending the money depends on the guidelines they give us,” said Cereghin. “We could struggle using it.”
According to Cereghin, Noble Township’s general fund budget is approximately $350,000-$400,000.
Even without the money, many local governments are doing fine financially, or even thriving.
Using Defiance’s general fund carryover as a guide, for example, the city’s fiscal health may be at an all-time high.
The city increased its general balance to $4 million by the end of 2020 — thanks in part to federal funds received last year from the CARES Relief Act to counteract the impacts of the coronavirus situation. With the city’s income tax receipts growing at last count, the balance is now about $5 million.
