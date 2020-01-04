WAUSEON — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic enforcement blitz from Dec. 1-28. During this time, deputies made 19 traffic stops and issued five citations: one for OVI, three for speed violations and a marked lanes violation. Deputies also issued 18 warnings during the blitz.
During a special traffic blitz from Dec. 7-31, deputies made 32 traffic stops and issued nine citations: one for OVI, seven for speed and one for a marked lanes violation. Deputies issued 27 warnings during that time. Deputies also executed one felony and two misdemeanor arrest warrants on three adults.
On Jan. 1-2, deputies made six traffic stops and issued two citations for speed and a false license plate. Five warnings also were issued.
The traffic blitzes are paid for by a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Roy Miller uses the grant funds for extra patrol to enforce traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.
