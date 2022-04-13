A Defiance man who crashed into a stopped Highway Patrol trooper's car last year and caused the death of his father has been charged in Defiance Municipal Court with three offenses.
Justin Johnson, 28, 804 Gibson St., is charged by the Highway Patrol with vehicular homicide, a second-degree misdemeanor; violation of marked lanes, a minor misdemeanor; and passing a public safety vehicle, a minor misdemeanor.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at 10 a.m. on April 22 in Defiance Municipal Court.
The charges allege that on Sept. 4, 2021 Johnson was operating a westbound pickup truck on U.S. 24, just west of Independence Road, that struck a Highway Patrol cruiser driven by Sgt. Fernando Chavez that was parked on the road shoulder with lights flashing.
Chavez had stopped another vehicle for speeding when the crash occurred.
Johnson's father, Steven Johnson, 52, Bryan, a front-seat passenger in the pickup, was killed in the collision.
Justin Johnson sustained "life-threatening" injuries in the crash, which was one reason the investigation took some time to complete. He had been flown to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo just after the crash.
Chavez also was injured and was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with minor injuries. He missed some work due to the crash, but returned to duty shortly thereafter.
If convicted of vehicular homicide, Justin Johnson could be fined up to $750 and given as much as 90 days in jail along with an operator's license suspension.
