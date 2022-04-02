“The Last Picture Show” for which Cloris Leachman won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. on April 9.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
The “R” rated movie is a 1971 drama in which high school seniors and best friends Sonny, played by Timothy Bottoms, and Duane, played by Jeff Bridges, live in a dying Texas town.
The handsome Duane is dating local beauty, Jacy, played by Cybill Shepherd, while Sonny is having an affair with the coach’s wife, Ruth, played by Leachman.
As graduation nears, both boys contemplate their futures: Duane eyes the army and Sonny takes over a local business. Each boy struggles to figure out if he can escape the dead-end town and build a better life elsewhere.
Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) and the movies are free to the public. Free-will donations are accepted.
The series allows the community to view classic films on the big screen as originally intended.
DCCC continues to monitor the COVID situation and if guidelines change updates will be made through Facebook, newsletters and the website.
For more information, contact DCCC at 419-784-3401 or at www.defiancearts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.