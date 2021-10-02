“The Birds,” an Alfred Hitchcock classic, will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9. The Stroede Center for the Arts is located at 319 Wayne Avenue.
In this 1963 thriller, a wealthy San Francisco socialite pursues a potential boyfriend to Bodega Bay in northern California. Loosely based on the 1952 story of the same name by Daphne du Maurier, “The Birds” focuses on a series of sudden and unexplained violent bird attacks on the people of this small town over the course of a few days. In 2016, “The Birds” was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry of the United States Library of Congress for being culturally, historically and aesthetically significant. The movie stars Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren in her screen debut, Suzanne Pleshette and Jessica Tandy.
Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. The movies are free and open to the public. Freewill donations are accepted. The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended. Movie time is 7:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month.
Due to an increase in COVID cases, all Stroede Center employees are required to wear masks at events, and it is requested that audience members wear a mask as well.
For more information call 419-784-3401 or go to www.defiancearts.org.
