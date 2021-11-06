“Mrs. Miniver,” winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1943, will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13.
“Mrs. Miniver” is a drama, told through a series of vignettes, about a middle class English family coping during World War II. The family, headed by Kay Miniver, played by Greer Garson, endures the departure of the father, played by Walter Pidgeon, to the beaches of Dunkirk as he helps evacuate British soldiers. The discovery of a wounded Nazi pilot, the death of the daughter-in-law during an air raid, and the entry of the son into the RAF also test the Miniver family.
Greer Garson won the Academy Award for Best Actress for “Mrs. Miniver.” Teresa Wright won Best Supporting Actress, and William Wyler won the Academy Award for best director. The film also won the award for best screenplay.
Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. The movies are free and open to the public. Freewill donations are accepted. The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended. Movie time is 7:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month.
All events are subject to COVID-19 large gathering guidelines. The Stroede Center requests that moviegoers wear masks. For more information call 419-784-3401 or go to www.defiancearts.org.
