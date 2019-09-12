The 2019 series of Cinema at the Stroede continues on Saturday with the showing of “Mr. Deeds Goes to Town.”
This film was named Best Picture of the Year of 1936 and provided director Frank Capra with his second Academy Award for best director.
The movie follows Longfellow Deeds (Gary Cooper), a resident of small-town Vermont, who leads a simple life until he inherits a vast fortune from a late uncle. An unscrupulous lawyer John Cedar (Douglas Dumbrille) brings Deeds to New York City, where the unassuming heir is the object of much media attention. When wily reporter Babe Bennett (Jean Arthur) gains the trust and affection of Deeds, she uses her position to publish condescending articles about him — but are her feelings for him stronger than they seem?
Cinema at the Stroede is free and open to the public. The series allows the community to view movies from the past on the big screen as they were intended. These movies are hosted at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave, on the second Saturday of the month. at 7:30 pm.
For more information contact us at 419-784-3401 or dccc@defiancearts.org.
