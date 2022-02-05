“Moonstruck,” a 1987 romance for which Cher won the Academy Award for Best Actress, will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, on Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
The story concerns Italian-American widow, Loretta (Cher) who accepts a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), then she finds herself falling for his younger brother, Ronny (Nicolas Cage). She tries to resist, but Ronny has no scruples about aggressively pursuing her while Johnny is out of the country. As Loretta falls deeper in love, she comes to learn that she’s not the only one in her family with a secret romance. The movie also features Olympia Dukakis, who won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her role in this movie.
Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. The movies are free and open to the public. Freewill donations are accepted. The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended.
All events are subject to COVID guidelines. The DCCC recommends moviegoers wear masks. For more information call 419-784-3401 or visit www.defiancearts.org. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.