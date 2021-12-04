“Meet Me in St. Louis,” directed by Vincent Minelli and starring Judy Garland and Margaret O’Brien, will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Doors open at 7 p.m.
This romantic musical comedy filmed in 1944 relates a year in the life of the Smith family leading up to the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair. The plot focuses on four sisters learning about love and life courtesy of the boy next door. Garland debuted “The Boy Next Door” and “Have Yourself a Merry Christmas,” both of which became hits on their own.
Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. The movies are free and open to the public. Freewill donations are accepted. The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended.
All events are subject to COVID-19 large gathering guidelines. Moviegoers are requested to wear masks. For more information call 419-784-3401, go to www.defiancearts.org, or visit out Facebook page.
