Cinema at the Stroede will present the classic Mae West film “She Done Him Wrong,” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9. This 1933 crime/comedy is filled with both melodramatic and musical elements.
The story revolves around the burlesque barroom singer Lady Lou (Mae West) and her convict ex-boyfriend Chick Clark (Owen Moore), the jealous type, who threatens her if she is unfaithful while he is in prison. Complicating the plot, Lou’s boss, Gus Jordan (Noah Beery Sr.), secretly runs a prostitution and counterfeiting ring, and the director of the city mission next door is actually a federal agent (Cary Grant).
Throughout the 66-minute film, Mae West sings several songs from the bygone days of Vaudeville.
Cinema at the Stroede is free and open to the public. The series allows the community to view movies from the past on the big screen as they were intended. Films are shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
For more information, contact 419-784-3401 or dccc@defiancearts.org.
