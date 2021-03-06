“In the Heat of the Night,” the 1968 winner of the Academy Award for best picture, will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, at 7:30 p.m. March 13. Rod Steiger also won the Oscar for best actor for this film.
Black Philadelphia police detective Virgil Tibbs, played by Sidney Poitier is arrested on suspicion of murder by Bill Gillespie (Steiger), the racist police chief of Sparta, Miss. After Tibbs proves not only his innocence but that of another man, he joins forces with Gillespie to track down the real killer. Their investigation takes them through every social level of the town with Tibbs making enemies, as well as unlikely friends in his hunt for the truth.
Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. The movies are free and open to the public. Freewill donations are accepted. The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended. Movie time is 7:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month.
All events are subject to COVID-19 large gathering guidelines. Movie-goers are required to wear masks. For more information call 419-784-3401 or go to www.defiance arts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.