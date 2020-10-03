“Vertigo,” considered one of Alfred Hitchcock’s greatest films, will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts on Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. This 1958 psychological thriller stars Kim Novak and James Stewart.
“Vertigo” is Hitchcock’s story of obsession, manipulation, and fear. Scottie, an ex-police officer who suffers from vertigo and an intense fear of heights, is hired by a friend to follow his wife, Madeline, who has been behaving strangely. But all is not what it seems. Scottie falls obsessively in love with the image of a woman, the quintessential Hitchcock woman.
Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. The movies are free and open to the public. Freewill donations are accepted. The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended. Movie time is 7:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month.
The Stroede Center for the Arts is located at 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
All events are subject to COVID-19 large gathering guidelines. Moviegoers are required to wear masks. For more information call 419-784-3401 or go to www.defiancearts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.