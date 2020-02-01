The classic film “To Catch a Thief” will be presented as part of the Cinema at the Stroede film series at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8. Cary Grant and Grace Kelly are featured in this 1955 thriller/mystery.
The film involves a notorious cat burglar, John Robie (Cary Grant), who has long since retired to tend vineyards on the French Riviera. When a series of robberies is committed in his style, John must clear his name. Armed with a list of people who own the most expensive jewels currently in the area, John begins following the first owner, young Francie (Grace Kelly). When her jewels are stolen, Francie suspects John, destroying their tentative romance. John goes on the lam to catch the thief and clear his own name.
“To Catch a Thief” was directed by Alfred Hitchcock. The movie was nominated for five Academy Awards and a winner in the category of best cinematography after being filmed on the French Riviera.
Cinema at the Stroede is free and open to the public. The series allows the community to view movies from the past on the big screen as they were intended. These movies are hosted by the Defiance Community Cultural Council and presented at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave. on the second Saturday of the month at 7:30 p.m.
For more information call 419-784-3401 or visit dccc@defiancearts.org.
