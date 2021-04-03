“Libeled Lady” starring Spencer Tracy and Myrna Loy will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, at 7:30 p.m. April 10.
Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC). The movies are free and open to the public. Freewill donations are accepted. The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended.
According to a press release from the DCCC, the movie follows the events when a major newspaper accuses wealthy socialite Connie Allenbury of being a home-wrecker, and she files a multi-million dollar libel lawsuit, the publication’s frazzled head editor Warren Haggerty must find a way to turn the tables on her. Soon Haggerty’s harried fiancée Gladys Benton and his dashing friend Bill Chandler are in on a scheme that aims to discredit Connie, with amusing and unexpected results.
This 1936 movie also features Jean Harlow and William Powell.
All events at the Stroede Center for the Arts are subject to COVID-19 large gathering guidelines. Moviegoers are required to wear masks.
For more information call 419-784-3401 or go to www.defiancearts.org.
