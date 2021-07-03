“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” directed by John Ford, will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. This 1962 Western stars James Stewart, John Wayne and Lee Marvin.
Due to the Jazz Festival on Saturday, July 10, the movie is airing Friday.
The film involves the relationship between Senator Stoddard (James Stewart) and a local man named Tom Doniphon (John Wayne) in a small Western town and their interaction with a crew of outlaws terrorizing the town, led by Liberty Valance (Lee Marvin). As the territory’s safety hung in the balance, Doniphon and Stoddard, two of the only people standing up to him, proved to be very important, but different, foes to Valance.
Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. The movies are free and open to the public. Freewill donations are accepted. The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended. Movie time is 7:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month.
All events are subject to current COVID guidelines. DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and if necessary, will update the public on upcoming events through its website www.defiancearts.org, Facebook facebook.com/defiancearts, and its upcoming events newsletter. Those interested may sign up for the newsletter on the DCCC website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.