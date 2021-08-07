“Chariots of Fire,” winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1981, will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 14.
“Chariots of Fire” is the true story of two British runners who brought glory to their county in the 1924 Olympics in Paris. In the class-obsessed and religiously divided United Kingdom of the early 1920s, Eric Liddell (Ian Charleson), a devout Christian born to Scottish missionaries in China, sees running as part of his worship of God’s glory and refuses to train or compete on the Sabbath. Harold Abrahams (Ben Cross) overcomes anti-Semitism and class bias in his single-minded quest for Olympic gold.
Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. The movies are free and open to the public. Freewill donations are accepted. The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended. Movie time is 7:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month.
DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and if necessary, will update the public on upcoming events through our website www.defiancearts.org, Facebook facebook.com/ defiancearts, and its upcoming events newsletter. Those interested may sign up for the newsletter on the website.
