“Barefoot in the Park,” starring Jane Fonda and Robert Redford will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts on Feb 13 at 7:30 p.m. This movie also features Mildred Natwick and Charles Boyer.
In this film based on a play by Neil Simon, newlyweds Corie, a free spirit, and Paul, an uptight lawyer, share a sixth-floor apartment in Greenwich Village. Soon after their marriage, Corie tries to find a companion for her mother who is now alone, and sets her up with their neighbor. Inappropriate behavior on a double date causes conflict.
Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. The movies are free and open to the public. Freewill donations are accepted. The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended.
The Stroede Center for the Arts is located at 319 Wayne Ave.
All events are subject to COVID-19 large gathering guidelines. Moviegoers are required to wear masks. For more information call 419-784-3401 or go to www.defiancearts.org.
