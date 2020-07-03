The Stroede Center for the Arts begins this season’s Cinema at the Stroede series when it presents “Stalag 17” at 7:30 p.m. July 11.
“Stalag 17” is a 1953 comedy-drama war film which tells the story of a group of American airmen held in a German World War II prisoner of war camp, who come to suspect that one of their number is an informant. The movie begins on “the longest night of the year” in 1944 in a Luftwaffe prisoner-of-war camp somewhere along the Danube River. The story is narrated by Clarence Harvey “Cookie” Cook.
The camp holds Poles, Czechs, Russian women and, in the American compound, 640 sergeants from bomber crews, gunners, radiomen and flight engineers. The lives of the prisoners are depicted throughout this film. They receive mail, eat terrible food, wash in the latrine sinks, and collectively do their best to keep sane and defy the camp’s commandant, Oberst (Colonel) von Scherbach, played by Otto Preminger. They use a clandestine radio, smuggled from barracks to barracks, to pick up the BBC and the war news.
The movie stars William Holden as Sgt. JJ Sefton, a role for which he won the Academy Award for best actor in a leading role. The film was adapted by Billy Wilder and Edwin Blum from the Broadway play of the same name by Donald Bevan and Edmund Trzcinski, which was based on their experiences as prisoners in Stalag 17 in Austria. The successful TV series “Hogan’s Heroes” was modeled from a similar Stalag.
Cinema at the Stroede is free and open to the public. The series allows the community to view movies from the past on the big screen as they were intended. These movies are hosted by Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., on the second Saturday of the month at 7:30 p.m.
All events are subject to COVID-19 large gathering guidelines. For more information contact the DCCC at 419-784-3401 or go to www.defiancearts.org.
