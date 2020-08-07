Nominated for six Oscars, “The Awful Truth” will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The improvisational masterpiece won the best director award for Leo McCarey.
“The Awful Truth” is often called a comedy of remarriage, it is really a film about finding the enchantment in marriage. The feuding couple, played by Irene Dunne and Cary Grant play love games throughout the movie while believing that each are cheating on the other. The plot follows intricate stories of misapprehension, imagined unfaithfulness, wounded masculine and feminine pride, and reconciliation.
Characters, Jerry and Lucy Warriner engage in an elaborate competitive flirting match that gets out of hand, turning New York’s courtrooms, mansions, and night clubs into their own private battleground of the sexes. Although he won no awards for this film, it is considered a triumph for Cary Grant that transformed him into an A-list leading man.
Cinema at the Stroede is open to the public. Freewill offerings are accepted. The series allows the community to view movies from the past on the big screen as they were intended. These movies are hosted by Defiance Community Cultural Council at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, on the second Saturday of the month, at 7:30 p.m. All events are subject to COVID-19 large gathering guidelines. For more information call 419-784-3401 or go to www.defiancearts.org.
