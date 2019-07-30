The 2019 series of Cinema at the Stroede continues Aug. 10, with a little intrigue and romance as it presents “Father Goose.”
On an island in the South Seas, Walter Eckland (Cary Grant) lives a quiet life. That changes when he’s persuaded to serve as a lookout for the Allies, watching for enemy ships. Eckland, whose main interest is drinking, proves bad at his job and is sent to fetch a replacement from another island. Instead he finds a stranded teacher, Catherine (Leslie Caron), and her pupils. After Eckland brings the group to his island, romantic sparks fly between the prim schoolmistress and the slovenly loner.
“Father Goose” won the 1965 Academy Award for best writing, story and screenplay. The movie was the second to last film by Cary Grant and one of his favorite projects.
Cinema at the Stroede is free and open to the public. The series allows the community to view movies from the past on the big screen as they were intended. These movies are held at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, on the second Saturday of the month at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call 419-784-3401 or go to dccc@defiancearts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.