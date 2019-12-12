DEFIANCE — This Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Cinema at the Stroede will present “Christmas in Connecticut”. Barbara Stanwyk and Dennis Morgan star in this holiday classic from 1945.
Stanwyk plays Elizabeth Lane, the perfect homemaker in so many ways. She’s an outstanding cook and interior decorator who lives in a beautiful house in the countryside, is happily married and recently had a baby — as her regular column in Smart Housekeeping magazine recounts to her wide readership. There’s only one big catch: she isn’t any of those things — she can’t cook, doesn’t know the first thing about decorating and lives in a tiny, dingy apartment.
The plot begins to unravel when her publisher, Alexander Yardley, arranges for recently rescued sailor Jefferson Jones to spend the weekend at Lane’s country home. To top it off, Yardley invites himself to spend the weekend there as well. Elizabeth scrambles, getting her friend Felix Bassenak to cook for her and borrows her friend John Sloan’s country house. She even gets a baby from a neighbor. As if she doesn’t have enough to deal with, she and Jones become quite attracted to one another. Somehow it all works out in the end.
Cinema at the Stroede is free and open to the public. The series allows the community to view movies from the past on the big screen as they were intended. These movies are hosted by The Defiance Community Cultural Council and presented at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, on the second Saturday of the month at 7:30 pm.
For more information contact the Defiance Community Cultural Council at 419-784-3401 or dccc@defiancearts.org.
