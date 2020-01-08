The first Cinema at the Stroede event of 2020 will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday with the showing of “A Star is Born.” Judy Garland and James Mason are featured in the 1954 version of this classic film.
In this version, Hollywood actor Norman Maine (Mason) is a celebrity whose star is on the wane, but when he meets aspiring actress Esther Blodgett (Garland), he is inspired to help her, and soon the two appear in a musical together. Now known as Vicki Lester, she marries Norman and finds herself in demand, while his reputation continues to decline, resulting in heavy bouts of drinking. Eventually, Vicki must choose between moving forward with her career and attempting to save her husband.
The movie was directed by George Cukor. The movie represented Garland’s return to film after a four-year absence and earned her a Golden Globe for best actress. The musical score featured “The Man Who Got Away” and “It’s a New World.”
Cinema at the Stroede is free and open to the public. The series allows the community to view movies from the past on the big screen as they were intended. These movies are hosted by the Defiance Community Cultural Council and presented at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., on the second Saturday of the month.
For more information contact 419-784-3401 or dccc@defiancearts.org.
