Due to preparation for the Defiance Jazz Festival Saturday, the Defiance Community Cultural Council has decided to change the date for Cinema at the Stroede from Friday until July 17. The film “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” will be shown at 7:30 that evening in the Stroede Center for the Arts.
