If you miss classic Hollywood movies, stop by the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, March 14 as Cinema at the Stroede presents “Plaza Suite,” a film based on Neil Simon’s hit play.
Walter Matthau portrays three unconnected roles in three different storylines in the film. Sam Nash reluctantly joins his wife, Karen (Maureen Stapleton), in the suite where they spent their honeymoon, hoping to revive their flagging marriage. Then Jesse Kiplinger, an aging movie producer, is determined to seduce his old flame, Muriel (Barbara Harris). Finally, Matthau is beleaguered father Roy Hubley who, with his wife, Norma (Lee Grant), struggles to get their daughter to her own wedding.
Released in 1971, “Plaza Suite” was directed by Arthur Hiller. The movie was nominated for two Golden Globes, one for Best Picture and Maureen Stapleton for Best Supporting Actress.
Cinema at the Stroede is free and open to the public. The series allows the community to view movies from the past on the big screen as they were intended. These movies are hosted by Defiance Community Cultural Council on the second Saturday of the month at 7:30 p.m.
For more information call 419-784-3401, or visit www.defiancearts.org.
