“You Can’t Take It with You,” the 1938 winner of the Academy Award for Best Picture, will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, on March 12 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
In this comedic romance, sweet-natured, Alice Sycamore (Jean Arthur) falls for banker’s son, Tony Kirby (James Stewart). But when she invites her snooty prospective in-laws to dinner to give their blessing to the marriage, Alice’s peculiar extended family — including philosophical grandfather, Martin Vanderhof (Lionel Barrymore), hapless fledgling ballerina sister, Essie (Ann Miller) and fireworks enthusiast father, Paul (Samuel S. Hinds) — might be too eccentric for the staid Kirbys.
Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. The movies are free and open to the public. Freewill donations are accepted. The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended. Movies are shown on the second Saturday of the month.
All events are subject to COVID guidelines. Masks are recommended for movie goers. For more information call 419-784-3401 or go to www.defiancearts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.