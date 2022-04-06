Defiance County's top economic development official informed Defiance City Council Tuesday night that her office is busy, handling more than 20 projects which she said could come to fruition.
Community Improvement Corporation Director Erika Willitzer imparted that information during a monthly update to city council Tuesday night. Her report preceded council approval of six legislative items, including four tied to economic development matters (see related story), and followed an introduction to the city police department's new canine unit (see related story).
"I will tell you our office has been extremely busy," Willitzer told council. "We are seeing three or more project leads a week. That's just people calling — that's the state calling — and saying, hey, put together an incentive package (for businesses). ... We are working currently on over active 20 projects. ... Those are projects I think will go somewhere."
She she said this involves "several expansions" as well as working with local companies that are considering expansions outside the area or state, but trying to persuade them to expand here or consider "some different options here in our county, in our own city."
One business that will be locating in Defiance is Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. (TKI), a Belgium-based company with plans for an agricultural fertilizer plant in Enterprise Industrial Park. Willitzer told council that TKI officials visited Defiance last month and enjoyed the "friendliness of our community" and indicated that they "felt welcome here."
Mayor Mike McCann also noted that Kirstie Mack, director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, took TKI officials on a visit throughout the community.
Noting cooperation among several entities on economic development projects, Willitzer spoke highly of the "synergy of working together."
Too, she highlighted some of the marketing efforts her office is involved in, led by Kortney Williams, as well as workforce development strategies for local companies. This includes helping them fill vacant positions and sponsoring business tours for students.
Most recently, the CIC office arranged tours for kids in the health care and public service fields. During the latter effort they visited the Defiance police and fire stations as well as Defiance City Hall and Defiance County government.
"That's our end game — helping our businesses," said Willitzer.
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch noted plans by Defiance students to paint murals on the Kingsbury Pool bathhouse on April 23.
• agreed to consider the expansion of the city's low-speed allowance on public streets to East Second Street at the suggestion of resident Ralph Hahn, 901 Wilhelm St. Council approved a motion to discuss the matter during a meeting at 6 p.m. on April 26 in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler raised concerns about trucks speeding on West High Street.
• Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast reminded that "Clean Up Your Parks Day" is scheduled from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at various park facilities. The city will provide participants with a free T-shirt and lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Diehl Park.
• council met in executive session to discuss compensation of a public official.
• Mayor Mike McCann informed council that a new firefighter, James Weaver, was sworn in while Israel Frazer was promoted to lieutenant. This follows the recent retirement of Lt. Tod Liffick.
• Assistant Administrator Ryan Mack noted his participation Monday in discussions with Defiance County commissioners on their internet connectivity study that will precede a broadband expansion project. Mack encouraged residents and businesses to participate in a survey to collect data on internet service throughout the county.
