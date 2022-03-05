Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) Director Erika Willitzer — the latest speaker in the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce’s “First Friday” luncheon on Friday — started her professional career in a much different profession.
Speaking at Defiance’s VFW Post, Willitzer explained how she arrived in the position while also reviewing the tools of the trade used to attract business to Defiance County or help expand the ones already here.
Growing up, she explained, Willitzer dreamed of being a disk jockey, realizing that hope after studying journalism and continuing on as a producer, anchor and reporter.
For a short time she also worked at radio station WMEE, Fort Wayne. Eventually, Willitzer had a chance to work with her radio hero Charly Butcher at WOWO in Fort Wayne. While working with Butcher, Willitzer interviewed Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, U.S. Congressman Mike Pence, Colin Powell, Hillary Clinton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.
“What I really gained from interviewing, like Gov. Mitch Daniels, and then Congressman Mike Pence was the fact that they always said to me that you can do something positive in your own backyard.”
This message “resonated” with Willitzer, even while she started covering more crime news stories.
“I would have to go and knock on the doors of parents that just lost somebody that was shot,” she said.
The last story she covered, Willitzer said, was a quadrupedal murder and suicide. She handed in her resignation and found a new job with the Paulding Chamber of Commerce, which was her “opening into community development, economic development.”
While there, Willitzer worked on a project to build a park from an abandoned gas station in downtown Paulding. Thereafter, she was recruited to work with the local utility in economic development. She said she was trained on how to work with global companies and gained the “tools to put together great deals.”
Wanting to do more “boots on the ground” work, Willitzer said she came to Defiance County a little more than a year ago.
“A CIC is a non-profit cooperation,” said Willitzer, who explained that her agency is funded equally by public and private money.
She noted “a tremendous amount of success” in 2021, but also some losses.
For example: “We were trying to land a $300 million project, and I put together the incentives from the local perspective.” Although this effort was not successful, she learned something, noting that even though Defiance came in second, “the reason that they kept hanging on with Defiance was because we were so aggressive. That’s how you win deals, you’re aggressive on the incentive.”
Future plans, Willitzer continued, include attaining 501(c)(3) status for the CIC’s new “home grown” program to receive grants that might help local businesses with targeted marketing through data.
Some of the other programs offered by the CIC are:
• School-to-work programs: Tinora High School is working to have a program where students do school in the morning then leave to go work at Maysville Engineering Company (MEC) to be trained. The CIC has an eye to establish this in other districts.
• Human resources (HR) round tables: HR managers would come together and talk about what’s working.
• Marketing with social media ads: featured stories on blogs, post and a video series called “working it.”
• Enterprise zone programs: these are run through county commissioners and represent a tax abatement for businesses.
• community reinvestment areas (CRAs): revitalization of areas with over $5,000 in remodeling where a tax abatement can be granted. Defiance has five CRAs.
• revolving loan funds: Defiance County has are four, which are used for gap financing.
• tax increment financing: these tax incentive programs allow infrastructure to be installed for new businesses with new property taxes redirected to pay the cost.
• job creation incentives: a check is provided to an expanding or new company — “no strings attached” — as an incentive in return for promised job growth.
• Ohio Means Jobs: the state gives training cost assistance through this entity, up to $1,000 per employee trained with a cap of $200,000 per business.
• JobsOhio: This entity provides grant dollars to businesses from the state.
• inclusion grants: for female or others from another culturally-owned businesses.
• Economic and Community Development Institute: this could provide potential ideas for start ups.
• capital lease port authority (CLPA): companies may sign a lease with the CLPA, receive their building materials tax exempt, and at the end of the lease the company receives the building.
• community development block grants.
