Think of what the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) does, and you might think reflexively of efforts to attract large employers to Defiance County.
Indeed, this is a core function of the CIC, but the nonprofit entity also does much to help existing companies expand through tax incentives and other efforts. And it is trying to enhance that effort even more through its "homegrown" program, which has been in the works for months, but has been more active since early January, according to CIC Director Erika Willitzer.
The initiative already is underway through such things as business surveys which may help determine how the CIC can assist these companies in filing open job positions. One example: the CIC plans to survey companies to see if a daycare option for businesses might help them attract more employees.
"We know that there are a lot of people not working because of daycare — they can't find daycare," explained Willitzer.
Consequently, she said, "we're going to survey businesses and the general public" and ask, "if you received a per diem for daycare would you work?"
Willitzer said a similar approach might be made in efforts to attract more persons with disabilities into the workforce.
Other efforts to assist businesses here might focus on software updates that might help them better study the possibility of market expansion, and assist with such things as internet search engine optimization and E-commerce services.
"There's a lot already going on," Willitzer said of the "homegrown" program.
However, more is planned, including the establishment of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency that would be able to apply for public and private sector grants to help provide additional services to businesses.
The "homegrown" program is part of a more concerted effort to help businesses already here, according to Willitzer.
"My main purpose of doing this is that for a long time when you thought of economic development it was always about attracting the big fish to come into our community." she said. "We still will entertain different companies looking to come, but I feel like we have a lot of big fish that are here already and smaller companies that we would actually grow if we just gave them the resources they needed. We could really expand our local economy. There's been a lot of research that a local economy grows from within."
But would this effort duplicate services offered by others? Willitzer doesn't think so.
"It is different in that we're not going to try to take over anybody else," she said. "If someone else is doing something and we don't know about it, obviously we need that communicated with our office."
Willitzer is hopeful that nonprofit status can be achieved within a matter of months. This would require CIC board approval of bi-laws at its March meeting following submission of the property paperwork to the Ohio Secretary of State's Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.