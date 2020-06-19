The search for a new Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) executive director is about to begin.
The CIC's board discussed the upcoming plan for replacing Director Jerry Hayes — who had planned to retire about two years ago, but decided to stay on a little longer — during the CIC's monthly board of trustees meeting Thursday at the Defiance County East office building in Defiance.
Hayes indicated during Thursday's meeting that he will retire at year's end.
As such, CIC board president Ben Nighswander noted that an executive director search committee has been formed. Members are Bryan Keller and Doug Bush, both CIC board trustees; Sarah Tackett, president of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce; and John Lehner, the city of Defiance's finance director.
Nighswander explained that the committee has a plan for moving forward with assistance from the city's human resources director, Tracey Schroeder.
He said the position will be posted beginning June 29, with six or seven avenues to be used for advertising. The deadline for applications, he indicated will be July 31, with initial evaluations to follow thereafter.
Nighswander told the board he's hopeful the transition for the new director can begin in September.
"There's a lot of knowledge to transfer," said Nighswander.
In other business Thursday:
• Hayes reported that the CIC's liquid assets totaled $300,333 as of Thursday. This includes $124,660 in the First Federal reserve fund, $40,140 in the Sherwood State Bank reserve fund and $91,036 in the revolving loan fund.
• CIC Workforce Development Manager Carla Hinkle reported that she has sent out a wage and compensation survey to area companies, and hopes to compile the results for the August board meeting.
• Hayes suggested that the annual CIC meeting — postponed from earlier this year due to the coronavirus situation — be held during the board's July 16 meeting. This will include an announcement about the outcome of voting for the board of trustees.
• Hinkle informed the board that no interest was shown among 2020 high school graduates in attending a career workshop that had been planned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.