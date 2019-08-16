The success of the county’s recently held manufacturing camps, and an effort to bring shop class to county schools, were discussed when Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) members convened Thursday at the Defiance County Airport.
Lacking a quorum by one member, the brief noon meeting consisted of informal workforce and director’s updates, followed by a tour of TAS Aviation.
The Defiance County Economic Development Office held camps in Defiance and Sherwood last month for students entering grades 6-8. Participants in the camps, which are part of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s workforce initiatives, took tours and tried out hands-on activities. Both the Defiance Middle School and Fairview Middle School groups visited Spangler Candy Company, Four County Career Center’s construction lab and General Motors, and each group participated in other site visits too.
Defiance County workforce development manager Carla Hinkle reported that 19 students attended the Defiance session, and 12 participated at Fairview.
“We were super pleased with all of the sponsorship; we had really great sponsorship this year,” Hinkle said.
This marked the second year the camps were conducted in Defiance County.
Hinkle also reported that Defiance County College and Career Day is set to take place Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-noon at the George M. Smart Athletic Center, located on the Defiance College campus, 701 N. Clinton St.
For 34 years, the Defiance County Counselors’ Association and Defiance College have presented Defiance County College Day. The career day component is new this year.
The event is co-sponsored by Defiance College, the counselors’ association and Defiance County Economic Development. Ten businesses are scheduled to attend, and about 70 colleges will be represented. More than 700 students from five counties are expected to take part.
“A lot of the schools are taking their whole junior class, whether they are interested in college or not, so it’s basically been a wasted day for some of the students,” Hinkle said. “So partnering up with them is going to be amazing ... We just want to get as much knowledge out to these students as possible.”
Registration for employers is $50 (non-refundable), which includes breakfast/lunch, and each employer will be provided an 8-foot table and one chair. Outlets are available upon request, and participants are advised to request an outlet at registration.
Registration is due by Aug. 30. Only the first 50 paid registrants will be accepted, so early registration is recommended.
The last hour of the day will be open to the general public, and all are invited to stop in and inquire about jobs.
Hinkle also reported that members of the Hicksville school board “seemed very receptive” to a recent presentation on introducing or restoring shop classes to area schools. Hinkle, CIC executive director Jerry Hayes and CIC board president Ben Nighswander presented to the school board during its Tuesday meeting. Industrial arts classes in Montpelier and Stryker were discussed.
Hinkle said she spoke recently with Tim Meister, superintendent of Four County Career Center, noting she hopes to work with, not against, the school where industrial-arts education is concerned.
“We are not looking at doing anything that (Four County) can do,” Hinkle said. “We are looking at the people who don’t want to go to Four County, but still need to learn some skills and trades. We are all trying to work together.”
As for reviving shop class at Defiance High School, Defiance Mayor Mike McCann said he’s in favor.
“I think we should do it and I think we will do it, it’s that simple,” McCann said. “We have no intention of competing with Four County in any way, but there’s a gap here, and we need to fill that gap.”
McCann said he expects such an effort would receive community support, both from private citizens and corporate leaders. He added some companies have already indicated a willingness to share their employees for training.
“The construction trades are going to be critical, welding is going to be critical ... We are six to eight weeks into really taking a serious look at this,” McCann said.
Nighswander said barriers to bringing shop to schools include the need for space, and the need for qualified instructors.
“I think each school feels differently, so each school is going to end up different,” Nighswander said.
During his director’s report, Hayes noted “there have been some good leads recently,” but added three of them were seeking existing buildings.
“There is no 400,000-square-foot building around — except for maybe in Napoleon — I just wanted to let you see there are still companies looking for facilities.”
In other business:
• Hayes reported July was a strong month financially, having received second-half-of-the-year payments from both the city and county — a combined total of $80,000 — and $13,850 in investor support. Liquid assets as of Thursday morning were at $353,582.
• Hayes reported on the current trend of repurposing existing automotive plants, rather than building new ones. He also noted he attended CAR Management Briefing Seminars (MBS) in Traverse City, Mich., last week, adding the focus was on electric and autonomous vehicles, despite those only making up about 4% of the current market. He distributed an article that noted combined sales in the first half of 2019 for large pickups, SUVs, vans and CUVs increased 11.4% year-over-year, while total light-vehicle demand decreased 1.4% over the same period. A continued strong demand for trucks is relevant, Hayes said, due to the county’s proximity to General Motors’ Fort Wayne truck-assembly plant.
• Hayes reported that the commissioners, auditor and treasurer have formed a Defiance County Land Reutilization Board.
• Hinkle told the group that Four County junior Alexis Hughes recently wrapped up her 10-week internship through work-experience program Impact 419. She noted Hughes was “a huge help” during the recent manufacturing camps.
• Hinkle reported she attended last month’s National Rural Economic Development Summit in Tulsa, Okla. She said there was “a great response” to the summit, the first of its kind to focus specifically on rural issues.
• Hayes noted there is “a lot of activity going on in and around Defiance County,” including a Johns Manville plant expansion, the construction of Credit Adjustment Inc.’s new headquarters and work being done near Keller Logistics, which he said is primarily site work for possible future projects.
• Hayes said he expects to bring another property transfer involving the city of Defiance to the board next month, adding more title research is needed. He did note the transfer was not for industrial purposes.
• Hayes reported that the Ohio Rural Industrial Park fund program, which provided $1 million for Enterprise Industrial Park, has been reinstated. He said when they have more details, they “will investigate that very quickly.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.