Defiance’s Goodwill store will be providing services later this year for those needing placement in the workforce following their release from prison.
That news was imparted during the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation’s annual meeting Friday morning at Family Christian Center in Defiance. CIC officials also handed out eight awards to businesses throughout the county (see related story this page).
Tim Kralovic, vice president of donated goods retail for Goodwill Industries, which has a store at 1005 N. Clinton St. in Defiance, said that 800 to 1,000 square-feet there will be remodeled in July. This space will be used for resume writing services and Goodwill’s “2nd Chance”program that works with persons who are trying to re-establish themselves in the workforce following release from prison.
Another Goodwill employee, Christopher Fincher, was the guest speaker for Friday’s meeting, and spoke of his related challenges.
Fincher, a “re-entry navigator,” said he has been with Goodwill for two years, and had served a prison term for an assault-related charge some years ago. He now works with persons in a smiliar circumstance through the 2nd Chance program.
Kralovic said Goodwill is “really excited” about its remodeling and program plans in Defiance where it has operated a store for 25 years. The retail store resells donated items to help generate revenue for employment training and job placement services.
Friday’s meeting also included on update from CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer on economic development in 2022 and 2023, and the agency’s “Four Flags of Freedom” project.
The CIC plans to purchase and install four U.S. flags measuring 30 feet high and 60 feet wide along U.S. 24 in Defiance County to demonstrate local patriotism. However, the estimated cost is $192,000 with the CIC hoping to fundraise for this project.
Too, Willitzer noted Friday that her office is working on other economic development projects about which she could not yet speak. But she said two “major announcements” may be coming this spring or summer.
Willitzer also spoke about “relentless leadership,” quoting legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi. He had spoken of being knocked down as a matter of course, but more important is “whether you get back up,” quoted Willitzer.
In other business Friday, the board:
• approved a financial report showing $556,000 in CIC assets through the end of 2022.
• heard a brief presentation from Tyler Yaple of JobsOhio who explained how his agency promotes economic development. He described economic development as the “ultimate team sport,” requiring cooperation among various officials and agencies.
• approved officers for 2023.
• recognized elected officials throughout Defiance County who were in attendance Friday.
