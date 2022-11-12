The Defiance County Economic Development and Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) hosted an investor appreciation breakfast at Defiance College Tuesday morning to share planned development projects and programs.
The Defiance County Economic Development and Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) hosted an investor appreciation breakfast at Defiance College Tuesday morning to share planned development projects and programs.
Many of the projects announced at the event focused on improving the workforce. One such program is a STEM-focused manufacturing camp for young engineers-to-be. This camp is help funded by a $15,000 contribution from General Motors (GM) through an impact grant.
“We are hearing from employer after employer that there is a drastic need when it comes to engineering,” CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer revealed.
Steve Hartwig, plant director of GM’s Defiance plant, admitted, “We do need employees. We do need to develop our workforce.”
“We are short of skilled tradespeople,” he continued. “We need to do more to help develop our youth, and that is why we are so encouraged by this program.”
Another program highlighted at the event was introduced by Paige Johnson, business development and operations manager of the CIC.
Johnson talked about a mentorship program she is looking to establish in 2023. The program will be designed to help people work with employers on cultivating key skills needed for career progression.
“I met with a lot of local businesses and after talking with them, there was just this realization that we needed to polish up our workforce. There was a confidence issue with our next generation,” Johnson explained.
Through the mentorship program, people looking to join the workforce will improve leadership skills, competency and increase knowledge needed to be successful.
Another initiative briefly discussed was the second chance program, which looks to help people re-enter the workforce, shared by Workforce and Marketing Manager Hannah Waterman. An event about this may be scheduled sometime in December, she informed.
There is also a small business grant program to be launched in 2023, said Willitzer. This program aims to assist local business owners with e-commerce training, GIS mapping and introducing businesses to other sophisticated software to add value to their business.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.