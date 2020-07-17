The Defiance Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) held its annual meeting and regular monthly session Thursday afternoon, focusing on a review of 2019 developments.
The annual meeting had been moved back from earlier this year due to the coronavirus situation. The board also learned that a number of persons have applied for the CIC director's position which is opening with the planned retirement of Jerry Hayes at year's end (see related story).
During Thursday's meeting at the county government's Defiance County East building in Defiance, Hayes offered an overview of projects and events in 2019.
Among the highlights:
• the Defiance County land bank was formed to deal with blighted and/or abandoned properties.
• the city purchased Defiance's 1918 school building on Arabella Street with an eye toward redevelopment.
• property zoned for industrial use in the vicinity of Domersville and Elliott roads was annexed into Defiance.
• the firm DECKED signed a new lease for all 100,000 square-feet of the speculative building on Elliott Road, just west of Domersville Road.
• construction began on expanding Johns Manville's plant 8 in Defiance.
• JobsOhio provided $275,000 to Defiance's so-called "mega site" west of town for environmental assessment. The property had been considered for development by a steel plant that ultimately located in Kentucky. However, the site remains available as a location for a large company.
• Defiance made Site Selection magazine's top 100 "micropolitan communities" list for the 14th time in 16 years.
• construction began on the new Credit Adjustments headquarters on Latchaw Drive near ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, and was finished this year. The company just recently opened the new 45,000 square-foot building, and will have up to 350 employees there eventually, according to Hayes.
• 30 junior high students attended a manufacturing summer camp in Defiance County.
• the CIC transferred land — funded by the City of Defiance — to the proposed Harmon Business Park next to Johns Manville's Carpenter Road plant.
So far this year, Hayes continued, many industries have been thrown into a "survival situation" due to the coronavirus, but there are "still many opportunities in this environment for many companies. As we see some degree of stabilization returning, we are hearing from companies that are putting their growth plans back in play, and that is across Ohio and across our northwest Ohio region. We believe that there are prospects for growth in the automotive, logistics, food and automation services sector"
One industrial need, he noted, is new buildings. Some companies are looking for structures in the 50,000 square-foot to 200,000 square-foot range, he indicated.
An 80,000 square-foot speculative building for this purpose is proposed in the Harmon Business Park.
In other business Wednesday:
• the board approved amendments to CIC by-laws allowing for changes related to the coronavirus situation. For example, regular and annual meetings can now be conducted via video or teleconference while mail-in voting or other "alternate forms of communication" for trustee elections is allowed "when a teleconference meeting is needed."
• treasurer Tyson Stuckey reported that the CIC's net assets totaled $455,000 in 2019. Economic development expenses totaled $320,000 last year compared to $355,000 in 2018, he added.
• the board elected Dave Figley and Sarah Tackett as first-term board members as well as Don Gillett and Ben Nighswander to second terms. Stuckey also was reappointed treasurer. The terms of Beth Sigg and Mark Ferris have ended, and they will be departing the board.
• Hayes reported that the CIC has a checking balance of $344,330 as of Thursday.
• CIC Workforce Development Manager Carla Hinkle informed the board that Kirk Jones will attend the August board meeting to explain the "7 Mindsets" program for school kids.
