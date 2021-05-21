Defiance County's community improvement corporation (CIC) board learned of continuing efforts to promote the county's businesses and companies during its monthly meeting Thursday.
CIC Executive Director Erika Willizer noted that her office is partnering with OhioMeansJobs to put up billboards directing them to a website "to look up all the job postings that are in Defiance County."
She told the board that "we have over 300 job openings in Defiance County," a figure that is "concerning" due to the difficulty of filling them.
Toward a resolution of that issue, Willitzer noted a program in which elected officials and community leaders will visit businesses and work there for a short period to demonstrate the job that needs filled. She said this will help "explain what the benefits are, what the culture's like at that company, to hopefully encourage people to join in."
Another promotional measure by the CIC office, according to Willitzer, is "we're going to start doing some stories on different things from an economic development standpoint."
Specifically, she explained that industrial parks in Sherwood and Hicksville will be featured as well as Pioneer Railcorp.
"We're using a few freelance writers to do that and we're also writing our own stories as well," she said, noting that the CIC is attempting to spread the word that "we got some great things happening here in Defiance County."
And the CIC office is teaming with OhioMeansJobs on a podcast called "Working On It" in which community leaders and companies will be profiled.
On a similar front, the CIC's corporate secretary, Kortney Williams, noted that APT Manufacturing Solutions, Hicksville, was featured in the agency's March newsletter while Premier Bank was the focus in April. These articles were placed on social media and the CIC's website as well, she said.
Moving to another matter, Williams, spoke about the upcoming manufacturing camp for students scheduled June 14-16.
The first two days will be held at the Dream Center in Defiance while students will visit local manufacturers on the third day, according to Williams.
Some 14 sponsors have pledged help, she indicated.
The event is an initiative of Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, Williams indicated. As such, she said officials met with a representative of his office to discuss the camp.
In other business, the board:
• learned from Williams that a couple resumes have been received for the vacant workforce development manager's position. The application deadline is May 28.
• was informed by Williams that the tax incentive review council met on April 26 to review existing tax abatements. She said the council is recommending a continuation of all agreements.
• learned from Willitzer that she continues to work on a new "home grown" initiative concerning existing businesses in the county.
• approved a motion allowing Willitzer to sign an option release for the Credit Adjustments headquarters property on Geneva Boulevard. The CIC had served as the intermediary for the transfer of property from the City of Defiance to Credit Adjustments for construction of its new headquarters.
• approved the April financial report.
• met in executive session for a project update.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.