CIC investor reception

A Defiance County Community Improvement Corp. held its investor reception Wednesday evening at the Second Story in downtown Defiance. Among those in attendance were, from left: Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack; Economic Development of Defiance County’s executive director Jerry Hayes; and CIC board members Ben Nighswander and Bryan Keller.
