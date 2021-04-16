The Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) held its annual meeting Thursday with the new director discussing her plans, news about an employee resignation and a presentation promoting economic development prospects (see related story).
The CIC's governing board — composed of representatives of the public and private sectors — met via Zoom for approximately 40 minutes.
Hired last fall, Director Erika Willitzer indicated Thursday that she continues working on an inventory — a reference to potential business and industrial sites — to promote the county's development assets.
"The one thing that is our job is to really sell our assets, sell our inventory," she said. "And in order to do that we really have to understand our inventory and make sure our inventory is up to par. So that's evaluating our current sites and finding out what is holding this site back from a site consultant or developer wanting to locate here, and trying to make those improvements."
Another focus, Willitzer indicated, is working with the communities within Defiance County to ensure an overall strategy for attracting businesses.
"I know that a lot of people think that the CIC just focuses on the industry, and that is definitely our bread and butter," she said. "But I will tell you that industries — when you're recruiting workforce — they want to make sure that they have their workers in great places to live. So I'm currently working with Hicksville, Sherwood, Ney, you name it. We're working with the townships. We're trying to work with everybody and just trying to pull everything together ... ."
As for business and industrial leads — a reference to inquiries among companies about the area's potential development sites — Willitzer said there has been "a huge uptick. ... We're getting 1-2 leads per week through Regional Growth Partnership and JobsOhio. So, things are really starting to pick up, and the opportunities are there for Defiance County. And then as far as just existing businesses, right now we are working with six major expansions with Defiance County businesses."
Marketing is a "huge thing that we have to be focused on," continued Willitzer, so "we're currently updating all of our marketing materials. We're updating our website. We're putting together a really aggressive all-above approach."
For example, she noted, the CIC office is going to partner with Ohio Means Jobs on a podcast "where we go out and we interview the different businesses, we spotlight them and then we also really hone in on their workforce needs, to try to get the word out about the job openings they have."
Too, Willitzer explained that her office wants to support efforts to bolster downtowns as a way to improve communities' quality of life and develop a "homegrown" program that will target "our existing workforce."
Earlier, the CIC's board president, Ben Nighswander, reported that workforce development manager Carla Hinkle — one of three employees in the CIC office — has resigned.
He told the board that the plan is to replace Hinkle in the coming months.
"We want to make sure that at the CIC we are positioned well to support the businesses in the community, and to do that we know that workforce is a major deal," said Nighswander. "Being a business owner, I understand the challenges of hiring every day, especially in the climate we have right now ... ."
Workforce development issues will be redirected to Willitzer for now, he explained.
During an interview following Thursday's meeting, she complimented Hinkle on a "real good job working with the schools," and stressed the importance of filling the position.
In other business Thursday:
• the CIC board's secretary, Tyson Stuckey noted that the CIC's net assets are about $469,000. However, public/private revenue dropped from $400,000 to $358,000 in 2020. Still, Stuckey said, "it was a good year again."
• Nighswander reported that CIC representatives from Defiance, the county auditor's office, Hicksville, county commissioners, the township trustees association and Sherwood were again elected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.