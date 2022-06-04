Summer manufacturing camps are becoming a tradition in Defiance County.
Organized by the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), the camp idea was initiated through U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio as a way to present more career options for school kids. Camps have been held for several five years in Defiance County, according to the CIC’s workforce manager, Kortney Williams.
The program will return to a more familiar format this year with two camps again — one for Defiance, Tinora and Ayersville students from June 21-23 at Defiance Middle School and the other for Hicksville and Fairview kids on June 27-29 at Fairview School.
Each camp is for kids that will be entering grades six, seven and eight in the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
Williams said the camps are again divided into two sessions to promote more attendance. Last year, only one camp was held and the year before (2020) the program was canceled due to the coronavirus situation.
Twelve students attended the single camp two years ago while 25 were signed up as of Tuesday, the day when the registration deadline expired.
“We feel we have better attendance with a two-week camp that’s more geared toward the other side of the county,” said Williams.
So what will kids be doing during the three-day camps?
Williams said the theme of the camps are to acquaint students this year with manufacturing and agri-business.
One of the highlights, she explained, will be a visit from CIFT, a Toledo-based food innovation nonprofit organization. She said CIFT provides a center “where people can come in and create their own product like a test kitchen.”
Tours will be part of the camps as well.
The Defiance camp will visit Maumee Valley Vending Company, Balchem (formerly SensoryEffects) and a local dairy farm.
The Fairview camp will visit Nemco Food Equipment in Hicksville and the new EnviroKure fertilizer plant on Rosedale Road, and meet at the Huber Opera House in Hickville for a presentation by officials from Tri-State Dairy.
The cost is $50 per student which will provide each with breakfast, lunch, snacks and a T-shirt. Transportation costs will be covered as well.
Camp business sponsors will have their names placed on the backs of the shirts, according to Williams.
Each day will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m.
When the camps conclude, students will be visited by a representative of Sen. Brown’s staff who will present them with certificates for completing the program.
Williams will be joined by the rest of the CIC’s small staff — Executive Director Erika Willitzer and Office Manager Hanna Waterman — during each camp.
“It’s a fun week,” said Williams. “We have much respect for the teachers that deal with us on a regular basis. We will be on the go the whole week ... .”
The reason for the camps, she said, is “we spend quite a bit of our time with our high-schoolers because we’re preparing them to get into the workforce.”
However, Williams would like to see younger kids included to provide them with more ideas as they are “starting to get curious about what they want to do.”
Too, she said, officials would like to “crush the misconception that when you go into a factory it’s really dirty.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.