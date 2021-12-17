The economic development challenges of workforce and housing were a topic of discussion at the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation's governing board meeting held electronically via Zoom Thursday afternoon.
Board member Don Gillett — president of B and B Molded Products in Defiance — spoke about recent business-related literature he read that touched on those issues. Specifically, some local business and government officials are concerned about the ability to fill job openings and provide quality-of-life improvements — such as adequate housing — that will make area communities attractive.
Gillett noted "we've been looking at our workforce for a number of years ... and we're trying to address the culture thing, we're looking at pay rates, all those sort of things," so the information was timely.
"It was just an interesting article," he said. "It kind of smacked me in the face and focused on what we're doing. ... I just wanted to throw that out there and make sure that we maintain some focus on how critical it is to make sure that we're building a community ... we're focused on what's doing good."
Board member Mike McCann — Defiance's mayor who's focused on economic development projects in his tenure and helped bring the burgeoning Harmon Business Park to town — noted the quality-of-life issue's importance.
"My position on what we need to do at the city — and we're working on it — we need to improve the quality-of-life for our citizens and, in turn, I believe we can attract more," he said, adding that "in the next couple months" officials may be able to announce "probably more than two housing projects that will make more housing stock available, both single-family homes and multi-family homes, in the hopes we can get more people living here. And if you live here you may chose to work here. Certainly, here at the city we're willing to work on anything that we can reasonably work on. All you have to do is throw out the ideas."
During her monthly report, the CIC's marketing and workforce manager, Kortney Williams, noted that she recently met with Tim Meister of Four County Career Center and Tiffany Dargenson of the state agency OhioMeansJobs to discuss "school-to-work" options.
She said a survey of local schools about the program is planned in early 2022.
Too, Williams explained that an event is planned at Northwest State Community College for high students interested in the health care field. This will include a tour of Mercy Health facilities, she indicated.
Meanwhile, officials are hoping to convene an additional event in March for students interested in the financial services sector. This may address such professions as banking, insurance and, perhaps, human resources, according to Williams.
In another matter, CIC Director Erika Willitzer told the board that her office remains busy with potential projects, with announcements of new business ventures still planned in January.
"We're still working on some of the projects that we're hoping to announce in January," she said, noting that officials are "finishing up some land acquisition there. I'm putting together some incentive options for some new projects we're looking to land in 22. It hasn't let up in any way."
In other business Thursday, the board:
• approved the CIC's 2022 budget
• approved the November financial report. Within that, Willitzer reported that investor contributions from CIC members total approximately $127,000 which is well short of the budgeted amount ($160,000). However, she said recent annual contributions have been around $127,000 while some additional ones are still expected this year.
• discussed ongoing projects in non-public session with Willitzer.
• approved a cash reserve of $26,000 for 2022. "We want to have a rainy day fund, and we also want to be able to leverage that money to accomplish our goals, which are new investment, retaining businesses, workforce — all those things," said the board's president, Ben Nighswander.
• discussed the expiration of upcoming CIC board terms. The board figures to lose Tyson Stuckey — its treasurer — as his second term will expire in March.
